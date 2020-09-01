1/1
Betty Schuhler
HUDSON - Betty L. Schuhler, 83, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on July 12, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Her father was Edward Parker and her mother was Esther (Warner) McBride and they have both passed away.

She was a graduate of Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne.

Betty owned and operated Schuhler's Camp Ground at Big Turkey Lake for 35 years. She retired in 2004.

She loved to go bowling, fishing, the outdoors, cooking and was known to her grandchildren as "Magic granny".

Betty married Richard A. Schuhler on Feb. 23, 1957, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne and he passed away on Nov. 10, 2008.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle R. Desmonds and her husband, Lee, of Fort Wayne, Melanie K. Buchs and her husband, Gerald, of Hudson, and Susan L. Schuhler, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Cassondra (Terry) Mize, Amber (Josh) Solomon, Matthew (Gabrielle) Schuhler and Joshua (Serena) Buchs; and three great-grandchildren, Hazel Schuhler, Oliver Buchs and Leo Buchs.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Wright Cemetery in Hudson.

Calling is on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 1, 2020.
