KENDALLVILLE - Betty J. Shanton, 90, of Kendallville, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at 4 a.m. in Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Noble County to William and Hazel (Gillespie) Strouse.

Ms. Shanton retired from Kroger in 1991 after 38 years as a cashier, with many of those years being a head cashier.

She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda (Richard) Ledbetter of Millport, Alabama; a son, Stephen (René) Shanton of Kendallville; a special son, Terry (Becky) Shreve of Woodland Park, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert Shanton; two brothers; and two sisters.

A private graveside service will be held at Sweet Cemetery in Albion.

Honorary pallbearer will be Nathan Shanton. Active pallbearers will be Terry Shreve, Richard Ledbetter, Seth Cox, Elijah Cox, Shane Shanton and Anthony Shanton.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

