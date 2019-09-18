KPCNews Obituaries
|
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Betty Sloffer


1930 - 2019
Betty Sloffer Obituary

CHURUBUSCO - Betty J. Sloffer, 89, of Churubusco, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City.

She is survived by a son, Gary (Sharon) Sloffer; daughters, Kathy (Harry) Bingham, Leanne (Bob) Wagner and Lynette (Kem) Zolman; sister, Carol (Dan) Alspach; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Sloffer, and daughter, Gailyn Sloffer.

Services were held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Burial is at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.

Memorials to Miller's at Oak Pointe or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 18, 2019
