ASHLEY - Betty J. Stahl, 95, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

She was born March 3, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Arthur and Effie (Mettert) Keesler. They preceded her in death.

Betty worked for the Ashley Schools as a janitor for 10 years.

She was a member of Ashley Church of God.

Betty married Charles "Wilbur" Stahl in October 1940, and he passed away in March 1984.

Surviving are three grandchildren, Gregory Stahl, Deborah Stahl and Jim Stahl; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a son, Ronald L. Stahl.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Cedar Creek Cemetery, 6840 C.R. 11A, Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 3, 2020
