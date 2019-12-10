|
AUBURN - Betty Lou Stomm, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Mrs. Stomm was born on Feb. 26, 1934, in Auburn to Wilbert and Hilda (Chittenden) Campbell.
She graduated from Auburn High School in 1952, and then went on to graduate from Ball State University in 1956.
She married Larry Gene Stomm on Dec. 18, 1955, at Auburn Church of Christ. He resides in Auburn.
Mrs. Stomm taught for 11 years at Auburn High School and then taught for 22 years at DeKalb High School. After retiring from teaching she continued to be a substitute teacher and aide for an additional 23 years at DeKalb High School. She loved teaching and loved her students.
She was an active member of First Christian Church of Disciples of Christ in Auburn, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of The Christian Women's Fellowship.
She was also a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and both Indiana and DeKalb County Retired Teachers Associations. She was a lifetime member of DeKalb County Historical Society, Hoosier Air Museum and National Automotive and Truck Museum.
She was a volunteer for Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, Kruse Foundation, Garrett Historical Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Indiana Landmarks, Indiana Historical Society and DeKalb County Humane Society.
Her survivors include her husband of 64 years, Larry Stomm, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Darold Donat, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Dawn Stomm of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Tad Patrick, Tristan Donat, Paige Donat, Lilly Stomm, Ethan Stomm, Amber Fultz, Kody Rice, Kalie Rice and Madison Rice; and three great-grandchildren, Bently Fultz, Titus Fultz and Jonathan O'Reilly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Beverly Baker.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held Thursday morning from 10-11 at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., in Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, IN 46706 and DeKalb County Humane Society, U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.