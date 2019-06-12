LIGONIER - Betty Lou Wiegand, 87, of Ligonier, Indiana, formerly of Goshen, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Kendallville.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1931, the daughter Roy and Nellie (Claybough) Franklin, in St. Joe County, Indiana.

On Sept. 25, 1949, she married Dennis D. Wiegand. He preceded her in death in 1992.

Betty is survived by two children, Doretta S. Wiegand, DVM, of Ligonier, and Jykla R. (Ralph) Gundy, of Fort Collins, Colorado; four grandchildren, Sarah Steele, of Ligonier, Aron (Tiffany) Grandstaff, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Joshua (Amy) Gundy and Guthrie (Lauren) Gundy, both of Denver, Colorado; two great-grandchildren, Domingo Pena IV and Sawyer Gundy; two sisters, Joyce (Wayne) Lacher and Phyllis Pippenger, both of Plymouth; along with nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a son, Dennis F. Wiegand, in 2008.

Betty retired from Starcraft Boats after more than 30 years of faithful service and was a member of Bristol American Legion Post 143 Auxiliary for more than 50 years.

She was a devout Notre Dame fan and especially loved Notre Dame football.

Betty also attended the Crosswalk in Ligonier with her family.

A cremation committal will take place with Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.

Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.