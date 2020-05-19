KPCNews Obituaries
|
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:30 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Marion, IN
View Map
Beverly Campbell Obituary

LIGONIER - Beverly Joan Campbell, age 67, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Beverly was born on July 20, 1952, in Wabash County, Indiana, to Donald and Rowena (Clark) Greer.

On Aug. 4, 2018, she married her best friend, Daniel "Dan" Campbell.

Beverly loved to travel, fish, and spend time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of West Manchester Church of the Brethren and attended Rock Run.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Dan Campbell, of Ligonier; two daughters, Stephanie (Heath) Hilton and Cheryl (Jeremy) Christian, both of Fishers; a stepdaughter, Christina (Aren) Winebrenner, of Churubusco; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Piper, Christian, Finn, and Rory; and a sister, Janice (Daniel) Perry, of Warsaw.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rowena Greer; and a sister, Cheryl Greer.

Friends and family will be received from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Beverly will then be laid to rest at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Marion, Indiana, at 2:30 pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the at or the at .

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 19, 2020
