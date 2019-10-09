|
WATERLOO - Beverly J. Farver, 86, of Waterloo, Indiana, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Chandler Place in Kendallville.
She was born Sept. 16, 1933, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Cecil and Ruth (Shafer) Stomm.
She attended Fairfield Elementary School and graduated from Ashley High School in 1951.
On Christmas Eve 1951, she married Robert W. Farver. At the time, he was serving in the U.S. Air Force, and they lived in Colorado, Utah, and South Dakota.
Mrs. Farver worked as a bookkeeper for their construction business, Farver Construction. She also worked at the Steuben County Recorder's Office for 14 years.
Beverly was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ at Hudson, where she played the piano, served as treasurer of the Ladies Guild, and helped with Bible school.
She was also a 4-H leader for the Smithfield Busy Bee 4-H Club, a member of Never Idle Home Extension Club, and a long-time member of the former Work & Play Club of Hudson.
Beverly and her husband belonged to the Shirts and Skirts Square Dance Club, where they served as president and attended square dances all around the area.
Beverly loved to make ceramics and sew. Her family was her whole life and was very important to her.
Surviving are three sons, Robert (Jeri) Farver Jr., of Ashley, Daniel (Mary) Farver, of Ashley, and Breck (Julie) Farver, of Waterloo; a daughter, Pam (John) Kissinger, of Fowlerville, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Misty (Jim) Grubbs, Stacey (Zach) Leahy, Sarah (Jared) Staub, Susan Farver, Rachel Farver Kissinger, Jacob (Gaby) Farver, Stephanie (Brad) Shuman, Kayla (Haran) Santiago, and Kyle Kissinger; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Geraldine Miller and Helen Ransburg; and four stepsisters, Beverly Kiester, Margaret Scherff, Norma Murphy, and Louann Miller.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. John's United Church of Christ in Hudson, with Pastor Kim Nusbaum officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Calling is Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Preferred memorials are to St. John's United Church of Christ
