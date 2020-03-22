|
ALBION - Beverly "Bev" "Mimi" Guthrie, 81, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Albion, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne.
She was born on February 24, 1939, in Fort Wayne to Kenneth and Mary (Hedges) Nichols. On August 4, 1956, in Kendallville, she married Duane Guthrie.
Bev worked for the Albion Branch of the Noble County Public Library for 47 years. She was gifted musically and shared that gift with her church families over the years.
She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Duane Guthrie of Fort Wayne; son Brian (Tammy) Guthrie of Fort Wayne; and daughters Becky (Ray) Smith of Columbia City, Deb (Toby) Rice of Albion and Shelby (Tim) Kiebel of Albion. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kay McGlennen of Clarksville, Georgia.
Due to ongoing restrictions of public gatherings, services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Donations in Bev's memory may be directed to the Albion Branch of the Noble County Public Library.
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 22, 2020