KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Guthrie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Guthrie Obituary

ALBION - Beverly "Bev" "Mimi" Guthrie, 81, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Albion, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne.

She was born on February 24, 1939, in Fort Wayne to Kenneth and Mary (Hedges) Nichols. On August 4, 1956, in Kendallville, she married Duane Guthrie.

Bev worked for the Albion Branch of the Noble County Public Library for 47 years. She was gifted musically and shared that gift with her church families over the years.

She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Duane Guthrie of Fort Wayne; son Brian (Tammy) Guthrie of Fort Wayne; and daughters Becky (Ray) Smith of Columbia City, Deb (Toby) Rice of Albion and Shelby (Tim) Kiebel of Albion. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kay McGlennen of Clarksville, Georgia.

Due to ongoing restrictions of public gatherings, services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a future date. Burial will be in Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

Donations in Bev's memory may be directed to the Albion Branch of the Noble County Public Library.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -