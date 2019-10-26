Home

GARRETT - Beverly L. Kennedy, 86, of Garrett, Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Beverly was born July 13, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Beverly was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall of Kendallville. She married Russell Kennedy 69 years ago on Oct. 21, 1950, in Butler Center, and he survives in Garrett.

She is also survived by her children, Donald (Debra) Kennedy, of Auburn, Karlene (Steve) McClure, of Auburn, Ginger (John) Thomson, of Waterloo, Deborah (Dennis) Wirts, of Garrett, Lizabeth Kennedy, of Garrett, Carol (Robert) Parsell, of Garrett and James Kennedy, of Garrett; grandchildren, Laura James, Chad Kennedy, Melanie Kennedy, Phillip McClure, Barbie (Victor) Pina, Benjamin (Nency) Thomson, Joni Thomson, Jamie (Santiago) Guzman, Julie (Daniel) Coombs, Sarah Kennedy, Mary Beth (James) Baugh, Lori Parsell, Krystel (Leigh) Reed and Melissa Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Meyia Kennedy, Lane Kennedy, Dexter Ernest, Jordan Ernest, Selena Pina, Jasmine Pina, Nathan Thomson, Natalie Thomson, Brooke Thomson, Jared Guzman, Jayden Coombs, Kaylee Coombs, Donovan Coombs, Lukas Coombs, Jonathan Baugh, Jackson Baugh, Jesse Baugh, Julius Baugh, Blayne Koch, Donald Reed and Brystel Reed.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Lynn Kennedy; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Renee Ernest.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.piningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
