KENDALLVILLE - Beverly (Hoyer) Leitch, 84, of Kendallville died peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on Monday, June 8, 2020.

She was born June 2, 1936, to Ray and Margaret (Sherrick) Hoyer. She graduated from Salem Center School in 1954. On February 11,1955, in Helmer she married Joseph C. Leitch. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2010.

Beverly was an avid reader, appreciated nature, enjoyed camping, art, cooking and spending time at her Golden Lake cottage. She and her husband traveled extensively, including Europe, Australia, Mexico, and the U.S. She raised six children and was a second mother to many of their friends.

She supported and enjoyed watching all her children and grandchildren in their various activities.

Beverly worked at East Noble School Corporation, King Seeley, operated Bixler Lake campground for four summers and then attended IUPU and received her Early Childhood Education certificate. She taught pre-school at the Kendallville Youth Center for many years, stopping when she developed cancer. She beat Lymphoma and was a 20+ year cancer survivor. She appeared on the Ann Cologne T.V. show in 1966 demonstrating how to make her barbeque sauce and ribs recipe. In 1969, she was Kendallville's 'Mother of the Year'. She was awarded the "Friends of the Park" award for her outstanding service to the Kendallville Park and Recreation Department and the J. Edward Roush award for outstanding service to the Indiana Democratic party. She also taught religious education and played the organ for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for over 30 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, the Democratic Women where she served as President, and Kendallville American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary.

Surviving are two daughters, Celeste (Mark) Gates of Virginia and Jenifer (Kevin) Sabrosky of Kendallville; four sons, Brad, Brenden, Kyle, Curtis (Susan) Leitch all of Kendallville; grandchildren, Natalie, Jacob, and Jordan (Alex) Gates all of Virginia, Amber (Eric) Bradley of North Carolina, Andrew (Beth) Desmonds of Fort Wayne, Aaron (Robin Ritchie) Desmonds of Kendallville, Megan (Dan Patterson) Desmonds of Kendallville and Wolcottville, Brittney (Troy) Harmeyer of Kendallville, Chelsea (Tom Burns) Leitch of Fort Wayne, Alex Leitch of Kendallville, Christopher (Teresa) Leitch of Lake City, Minnesota, Brooke Leitch of Chicago, and Jessica Leitch of Denver; great-grandchildren, Chase and Paige Bradley, Zoey and Elena Desmonds, Nick and Josh Ritchie, Harper Gates, and Connor and Emma Harmeyer; a great-great grandson Nova Ritchie; two brothers, Kelly (Susan) Hoyer of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kevin (Ava) Hoyer of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; two sisters-in-law, Nora (Schwiter) Hoyer of Australia and Sandra (Leitch) Walsh of Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill L. Hoyer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 301 South Oak Street, Kendallville with Father James Stoyle officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Calling is Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville where a Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Kendallville Park Department, East Noble Theatre, or East Noble Baseball.

