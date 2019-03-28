AUBURN - Beverly Z. McKean, age 78, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett.

She was born Nov. 22, 1940, in Waterloo to Vernon and Gertrude (Gillian) Sibert. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1958.

Mrs. McKean worked in the office for the Eaton Corporation in Auburn for 40 years, retiring in 2008.

Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Shawn and Preston Taylor of Auburn; son, Larry Maple and Betinna Pepple of Auburn; granddaughter, Rachel and Niles Voekel of West Lafayette; granddaughter, Rebecca Taylor of Auburn; two great-grandsons, Oliver Voekel and Owen Voekel; and her life partner, Donald McKean of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Sibert.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Pastor Bill Weaver of the Auburn Baptist Church officiating.

Burial will take place in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Avilla.

Memorials donations may be directed to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.