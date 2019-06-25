REDKEY - Beverly Pressler, 66, of Redkey, Indiana, and formerly of Bear Lake, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Born Nov. 6, 1952, in Wolf Lake, she was the daughter of John C. and Maxine (Cart) Kilgore.

She graduated from Central Noble High School with the Class of 1971.

Beverly married Charles "Chuck" Pressler following his service with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam.

She had worked at Kraft Foods in Kendallville before they moved to Redkey more than 25 years ago, and then worked at Edward Jones in Portland.

Beverly was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in Redkey, VFW Auxiliary 4717 in Wolf Lake, DAV Auxiliary 40 in Fort Wayne and the Smithsonian National Association.

She and Chuck enjoyed fishing together and she also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino with her close friends.

She is survived by a brother, Max John (Colette) Kilgore, of Wolf Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant child; a brother, Larry Kilgore, and her beloved dog, Keesha.

A memorial service will take place at a later date when she and Chuck will be inurned at Wolf Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

