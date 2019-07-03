HERNDON, Virg. - Beverly Jean Bender Quinn, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt departed this life, at home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 85.

She was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Pearl (Weaver) Bender; and brothers, Daniel Jr., John, James and Ronald Bender.

Beverly was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Edward J. Quinn.

She is survived by her children, Timothy, Thomas, and his wife Susan (McCann), Terrence and his wife, Sarah (Balschweid), Christine Quinn Brazel, and Susan Quinn.

She was a proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, John, and wife, Dawn (Seaton), Rebecca Brazel, Whitney, Jennifer Brazel, Thomas Jr., "TJ", Patrick and wife, Crystal (Mitchell), Kathryn Brazel, Stephen, Kevin, Terrence Jr., and Anna Quinn. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Madison, Kylie and Logan Quinn.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m., Wednesday July 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree St., Herndon, Virginia.

Interment will follow the Mass at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon, Virginia.

Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon, is handling arrangements.