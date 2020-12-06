1/1
Beverly Versten
1937 - 2020
MUNDELEIN, Illinois - Beverly Ann Versten, nee Caywood, age 83, peacefully passed away Nov. 24, 2020.

Mrs. Versten was the beloved wife of the late Wallace Versten, loving mother of Natalie Hetzel-Barlow (Sam), and Phillip Versten (Mary), cherished grandmother of Kevin and Bryan Hetzel; and Luke, Jack, and Chase Versten. She was the beloved sister of Janice Clark (Larry), the late June Haluch (David), and the late Blaine Caywood (the late Clara); and a dear aunt and friend to many.

Interment took place Wednesday Dec. 2 2020 at 1 p.m. at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.

Beverly Ann was born to Alonzo and Daisy Caywood in Jackson, Michigan in March of 1937.

Growing up in Fremont, Indiana, Beverly was a good student and participated in cheerleading. She was also a majorette for the Fremont High School Band. After graduating, she worked at the local grocery store as a cashier. She was a pretty girl with a good sense of fashion and, it wasn't long before her modeling interests took her to the big city, where she quickly found modeling work, office work, and an apartment which she shared with two roommates. She made lots of friends and eventually met Wallace. "Wally" was a good and caring man, and the two quickly fell in love.

They married in 1957 and gave birth to a daughter, Natalie, in 1958, and a son, Phillip, the year after that. They lived in a small apartment on Hermitage Avenue but, with a growing family, it wasn't long before they bought a house in a brand-new subdivision in the suburb of Niles, Illinois.

After a few years in Niles, Beverly and Wally moved to another new community in the adjacent suburb of Morton Grove, where they would live for many years, busy with all activities of life; working, celebrating birthdays, holidays and other happy events with family and friends. Eventually Natalie and Phillip left the nest and Wally and Beverly took some time for themselves, dividing their time between their Morton Grove home and their home on Lake George, near Fremont.

The years went by happily, but eventually Wally's health took a turn and, after he passed away in 2011, Beverly moved back to Fremont where she reunited with her family and old friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Association.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Interment
01:00 PM
Circle Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Beverly was always so thoughtful and kind, a great hostess and made anyone feel comfortable in their surroundings. She will be missed and though of often.
Sara Ho
Family
December 2, 2020
Bev blessed me with 57 years of being my best friend. We laughed, learned from each other and shared our youth,middle age and finally our senior years at a distance but hearts still together. Bev and Wally gave me many years of wonderful memories but best of all are Natalie and Phillip my family of my heart. I love them so.
I Am blessed. I will be with you today in my heart.
Heaven just received a new beautiful angel.
Mary Fulcher
Friend
December 1, 2020
A very wonderful amazing Aunt. She will be very missed. But always in our hearts
Colisa Boals
Family
December 1, 2020
You will be missed. I love you to the moon and stars Auntie Bev. I will always remember our time spent together.
Megan Boals
Family
December 1, 2020
So many great times with Bev and Wally!!!
Sandy Wynn
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. My condolences to you and your family.
Jeff Coy
December 1, 2020
My Favorite Photo. Such beautiful smiles and love.
This photo has always been a favorite of mine...with Aunt Bev, my daughter, KC, and my Uncle Wally. Aunt Beverly became a part of my family when I was 9 years old. I was always in awe of her aura and beauty. I can still hear her soft speaking voice. She was always kind...and her beautiful smile never faded. My Uncle Wally chose the perfect woman for his wife. I will miss all the wonderful qualities she possessed with her presence. Rest in Peace Aunt Bev. My most heartfelt condolences to Natalie and Phillip and their families.
Adrianne Kaplan
Family
December 1, 2020
Beverly, I will always remember your kindness and good spirit. You were one of my role models as a wife mother when I was a young child. I wonder if you ever knew that? You made a difference in this world. I wish you eternal peace in the arms of the Lord. Prayers for comfort for your family. May your memory be a blessing.
Edy Rudnick Pineless
Friend
December 1, 2020
May her memory be eternal
Michael and Stephanie Athans
December 1, 2020
Fun Times at the Lake..!
Eric Davis
Family
November 30, 2020
I’ll miss you so much ... Beverly. My other Mother, like no other. xoxo I’m glad I had you in my life. I’ll watch over your kind & wonderful Natalie Phyllis for you. xoxoxo
Goodbye for now.....Mrs. Versten. I Loved You.
Wendy Olmen
Friend
November 30, 2020
Memory be eternal.
Cynthia and Gary Wicklund
Family
November 30, 2020
She was like a second Mom when we were kids... I wish you all my warmest condolences and best wishes. She was a sweet and kind and caring Lady.
Alan Fine
Alan Fine
Friend
November 30, 2020
David Haluch
Family
November 30, 2020
We were Blessed with you being back Home in Fremont Indiana
David Haluch
Family
November 28, 2020
One of the sweetest ladies ever! Will always remember the special times spent with you at the lake house! Love you Aunt Bev! I’ll see you again some day in heaven! RIP
Ericka Wetmore
Family
November 28, 2020
My Dear Aunt Bev was loved by all that knew her. You will be greatly missed.
Eric Davis
Family
November 28, 2020
Beverly was Kind and Gentle sister in law May Beverly Rest in PEACE
WILL BE MISSED especially her Beautiful Smile.
David Haluch
Family
