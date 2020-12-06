MUNDELEIN, Illinois - Beverly Ann Versten, nee Caywood, age 83, peacefully passed away Nov. 24, 2020.

Mrs. Versten was the beloved wife of the late Wallace Versten, loving mother of Natalie Hetzel-Barlow (Sam), and Phillip Versten (Mary), cherished grandmother of Kevin and Bryan Hetzel; and Luke, Jack, and Chase Versten. She was the beloved sister of Janice Clark (Larry), the late June Haluch (David), and the late Blaine Caywood (the late Clara); and a dear aunt and friend to many.

Interment took place Wednesday Dec. 2 2020 at 1 p.m. at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.

Beverly Ann was born to Alonzo and Daisy Caywood in Jackson, Michigan in March of 1937.

Growing up in Fremont, Indiana, Beverly was a good student and participated in cheerleading. She was also a majorette for the Fremont High School Band. After graduating, she worked at the local grocery store as a cashier. She was a pretty girl with a good sense of fashion and, it wasn't long before her modeling interests took her to the big city, where she quickly found modeling work, office work, and an apartment which she shared with two roommates. She made lots of friends and eventually met Wallace. "Wally" was a good and caring man, and the two quickly fell in love.

They married in 1957 and gave birth to a daughter, Natalie, in 1958, and a son, Phillip, the year after that. They lived in a small apartment on Hermitage Avenue but, with a growing family, it wasn't long before they bought a house in a brand-new subdivision in the suburb of Niles, Illinois.

After a few years in Niles, Beverly and Wally moved to another new community in the adjacent suburb of Morton Grove, where they would live for many years, busy with all activities of life; working, celebrating birthdays, holidays and other happy events with family and friends. Eventually Natalie and Phillip left the nest and Wally and Beverly took some time for themselves, dividing their time between their Morton Grove home and their home on Lake George, near Fremont.

The years went by happily, but eventually Wally's health took a turn and, after he passed away in 2011, Beverly moved back to Fremont where she reunited with her family and old friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Association.