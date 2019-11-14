Home

ANGOLA - Beverly Webster, 84, of Angola, Indiana, formerly of Dwight, Illinois, died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Beverly was born to Donald and Lois Mason on March 7, 1935.

She married Ben Webster on Oct. 26, 1953, in Colchester, Illinois.

Surviving are her children, Jan (Dave) McDevitt, of Angola, with whom she lived for the past two years, Dave (Charlesetta) Webster, of Decatur, Illinois, and Teresa (Paul) Newhall of Reynolds, Illinois; six grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Burton and Lynda (Larry) Roberts, both of Peoria, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene Mason and Don Mason Jr., and her husband, Ben.

Beverly was a homemaker and babysitter prior to being diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Steuben County Council on Aging, 317 S. Wayne

St., Ste. #1-B, Angola, IN 46703.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 14, 2019
