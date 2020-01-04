|
HAMILTON - Bexley Rae Chamberlain, our pretty girl, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born Oct. 1, 2013, in Fort Wayne and was a kindergartner at Butler Elementary.
Though she lived just a short six years, she lived a full and happy life. She was a sweet, fun-loving, full of life girl that knew no stranger and left no heart untouched.
Bexley loved swimming in Mimi & Papa's pool, getting away with anything at grandma and grandpa's house and spending time with her many friends whom she loved dearly. She loved riding four wheelers with her big brother Braxtyn who she had such a special bond with. She's had him and everyone who knew her wrapped around her finger since the day she was born, and boy did she know it!
She will be deeply missed by all that knew her, especially her parents, Tyson Chamberlain and Brittany (Blaylock) Chamberlain, both of Hamilton; brother, Braxtyn Chamberlain of Hamilton; maternal grandparents, Julie and Jim Nichols of Hamilton, and Billy and Teresa Blaylock of Corunna; maternal great grandmother, Laverne Goebel of Edgerton, Ohio; as well as many aunts; uncles; cousins and an entire community of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Larry and Shirley Chamberlain.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Hamilton Church of Christ, 4042 Church St., Hamilton, with Jeff Alexander officiating. If you're able, the family asks that you wear something bright and colorful to the funeral to reflect her bright bubbly personality.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Memorials may be directed to a .
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.