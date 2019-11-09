|
AUBURN - Bill L. Arnold, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Bill was born on Oct, 25, 1927, in Decatur, Indiana, to Homer W. and Lulu (Byerly) Arnold. They preceded him in death.
On June 5, 1955, Bill married Eloise Feasel.
He was a member of Wabash Friends Church and attended First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Bill was an educator for 30 years, with 24 of those years being served as principal at Southwood Elementary from 1965-1989.
Bill was the past president of Wabash Exchange Club and Workshop Enterprises of Wabash. He also served his country in the U.S. Army as a Medic.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eloise Arnold, of Auburn; his children, Melissa (John) McLaughlin, of Auburn, Michael (Deb) Arnold, of Wolcottville, Anne (Jeff) Passwater, of Franklin, Rebecca (Randy) Krueckeberg, of Decatur, and Mark (Michael George) Arnold, of Seattle, Washington; three sisters-in-law, Juanita Arnold, Nancy Arnold, and Edith Arnold; six grandchildren, Austin (Haley) Arnold, Zachary Arnold, Emily (Joshua) Carroll, Megan Passwater, Gabriella and Ethan "Ryder" Arnold-George; six great-grandchildren, Isla, Asher, Eloise, Piper, Oliviah and Lauryn. Other family members dear to Bill include, Bert, Sheila, Karissa, Braxton and Kendall McLaughlin, Joe, Amy, Marisa, Alayna McLaughlin, Kris, Johanna, Avery, Grant and Hadley Houser, Alicia and Adam (Kenzie and Maddux) Vanzile, Lauren Krueckeberg (Jaelyn and Allona) Zach Krueckeberg and Ryan Krueckeberg.
Bill was preceded in death by four brothers, Eugene Arnold, Stanley Arnold, Don Arnold and Homer Arnold Jr.; a sister (stillborn); and a sister-in-law, Thelma Arnold.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, 225 W. Adams St., Decatur.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, 4504 W. C.R. 300N, Decatur, with calling one hour prior to services from 9-10 a.m.
Officiating will be Pastor Dave Phillips.
Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Dale Church Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Memorials may be given to Quiet Knight or Wabash Friends Church
To sign our guestbook, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com.