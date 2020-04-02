KPCNews Obituaries
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Lifehouse Church
Livestreaming, IN
View Map
Billy Hand Obituary

AUBURN - Billy D. Hand, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Huntington County, on Sept. 1, 1942, to William and E. Marie (Warstler) Hand. They preceded him in death.

He lived in Huntington County until he was 12, then his family moved to the farm in Huntertown, where he graduated from Huntertown High School in 1960.

Billy was married to Sandra Grossman at Huntertown United Methodist Church, on Aug. 4, 1962.

In addition to being a farmer, he also retired from International Harvester in 1982, and from Fort Wayne Community Schools in the Maintenance and Operation Department, in 2004.

He was a community leader, serving as Fire Chief of the Washington Twp. Fire Department, president of the Washington Twp. Baseball League, and was a baseball and softball coach.

He enjoyed athletics. He won the State Bowling Championship. He reached the Slow Pitch Softball World Series in New York, including winning the State Championship.

He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was an accomplished Antique Tractor Puller.

Billy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Hand; three sons, Steven (Mary) Hand, Bruce (Kara) Hand and Barry (Christy) Hand; a daughter, Stacey (Doug) Cox; three brothers, Carroll (Shirley) Hand, Larry (Joyce) Hand and Jesse (Jacque) Hand; four sisters, DeMarise (Lynn) Martin, Barbara (Raymond) Deetz-Kissner, Shirley (Dave Fike) Hand-Gronski, and Marsha Myers; a brother-in-law, Jerald Pruet; and 20 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Hand; two brothers-in-law, Larry Deetz and Richard Myers; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Pruet.

Services will take place at Lifehouse Church in Huntertown, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with the service being live streamed at 11 a.m. Due to the "stay at home" order, we request that the service be attended by the immediate family only.

Burial will take place at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown. The funeral procession will pass by Wallen Baseball Complex. If you wish to park near the route out of respect for Bill, please stay in your vehicles.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Lifehouse Church or to ALS Association of Greater Chicago, 220 W. Huron St., #4003, Chicago, IL 60637; or University of Chicago Dept. of Neurology, 5841 S. Maryland Ave./MC 2030, Chicago, IL 60637.

Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 2, 2020
