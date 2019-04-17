CORUNNA - Blake Wyatt Crager, age 20, of Corunna, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He was born Jan. 21, 1999, in Auburn to John Crager Jr. and Nicole (Peterson) Crager. Blake was a 2017 graduate of DeKalb High School. He was a member of the football team at DeKalb. He also earned his HVAC certification from Ivy Tech.

Starting at the age of 14 and then through high school, Blake worked in the meat department at Albright's One Stop in Corunna. Most recently Blake has worked at FXI in Auburn. Blake loved fishing, shooting and riding his 4-wheeler.

Survivors include: his mother, Nicole Marie Crager of Corunna; his father, John Crager Jr. and Amy Crager; brother and sister-in-law, Cameron and Kimbar Owens (He is currently serving in the United States Navy in San Diego, California.); brother, Michael Watson of Texas; sister and her fiance, Lyndy Crager and Tyler Wells of Corunna; brother and his fiancee, Luke Barnhart and Kayla Bell of Auburn; brother and his fiancee, Devon Barnhart and Autumn Worman of Corunna; grandparents, John Crager Sr. of Auburn, Mary Rafferty of Corunna, David and Cherry Peterson of Fort Wayne and Linda Garfield of Hanes City, Florida; great-grandfather, Joe Tackett of Corunna; five nieces, Alaina Watson, Lindzee Kerns, Genneveve Owens, Autumn Owens and Ryleigh Barnhart; and three nephews, Wyatt Wells, William Wells and Jaiden Wells.

He was preceded in death by an aunt, Theresa Jo Steinbarger; and three great grandmothers, Miriam Meyer, Ann Peterson and Anna Mae Tackett.

Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Burial will take place in Corunna Cemetery in Corunna.

Memorials donations may be directed to the Crager family to help with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.