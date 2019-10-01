KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanch Iddings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanch Iddings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanch Iddings Obituary

AUBURN - Blanch M. "Peg" Iddings, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Avilla, to Robert B. and Mary D. (Christlieb) Iddings.

She was an Avilla High School graduate and was a member of the former Indian Village Church of God.

She worked at Rieke Corporation in Auburn for 38 years, before retiring in 1991.

She was an avid Cubs fan and loved playing basketball.

Peg is survived by a sister and a brother, William F. "Bill" Iddings, of Mannington, West Virginia, and Linda S. Dilley, of Auburn; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Iddings and Donald Iddings; and three sisters, Wanda Cowley, Lois Harp and Sandy Rutherford.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Burial will follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Albion.

Calling will be three hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanch's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now