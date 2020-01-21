KPCNews Obituaries
|
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Blanchie Shultz


1916 - 2020
Blanchie Shultz Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Blanchie M. Shultz, 103, of Fort Wayne, passed away on January 18, 2020, at her home in rural Allen County.

Born in Fairfield, on June 4, 1916, to the late Franklin and Hazel (Snyder) Reinoehl.

Blanchie married Jesse "Doc" Shultz in Noble County, on June 12, 1935.

She was a homemaker and assisted with farming, where she enjoyed telling her stories if you could keep up.

Blanchie helped raise five generations of her family beginning with her own generation. She helped all of them to learn to read, write and become proficient in math. She has been a blessing to all.

Blanchie is survived by her son, Jack (Shirley) Shultz of Greenville, SC.; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 13 great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters; her daughter, Beverly Ford; two granddaughters, Alona Shultz and Cerelle Tolleson.

Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on January 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. With calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Fellowship of Wesley Chapel Church.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 21, 2020
