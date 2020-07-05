FORT WAYNE - Blane Irving, 43, of Fort Wayne, passed away on July 2, 2020. Born on November 21, 1976, he was a son of the late Julie (Bearman) Irving, and Thomas (Linda) Irving, who survives.

He graduated from New Haven High School, and Ivy Tech, and worked for Irving Ready Mix, and was a SAL member of the Orland American Legion Post #423.

He is also survived by his brother, Brett (Maria Derring) Irving; uncle, Jerry (Marla) Irving; aunts, Judy (Tom) McKeever, Debbie Thomas, and Lorie (Mike) Adams; ex-wife, Fride Irving; step-sisters, Angelique, Danielle, and Kacie; as well as several cousins. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margaret Irving, and Art and Irma Bearman; aunt, Becky (Dave) Phelps; cousin, Ryan Irving.

Memorial calling will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Turnstone Center, Fort Wayne. For online condolences please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com