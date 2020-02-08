KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Morgan


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Morgan Obituary

ANGOLA - Bobby Gene Morgan, 76, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in French Lick, Indiana, to Iva Belle Morgan. She preceded him in death.

Bobby married Verona Sue Shepherd on Sept. 19, 1961.

He was a member of Steuben County Church of Christ, Angola.

Surviving are his wife, Verona Sue Morgan, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Robert (Sally) Morgan, of Fremont, Indiana, and Richard (Rene) Morgan, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Scarlett Renee (John) Spragg, of Allen, Michigan; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Verona Morgan.

Condolences may be expressed online through at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -