|
|
ANGOLA - Bobby Gene Morgan, 76, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 8, 1943, in French Lick, Indiana, to Iva Belle Morgan. She preceded him in death.
Bobby married Verona Sue Shepherd on Sept. 19, 1961.
He was a member of Steuben County Church of Christ, Angola.
Surviving are his wife, Verona Sue Morgan, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Robert (Sally) Morgan, of Fremont, Indiana, and Richard (Rene) Morgan, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Scarlett Renee (John) Spragg, of Allen, Michigan; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Verona Morgan.
Condolences may be expressed online through at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 8, 2020