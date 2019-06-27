ROME CITY - Bobby Joe Wallen, 56, of Rome City, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1:03 p.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born May 21, 1963, in LaGrange County to Burley and Gearldene "Jewel" (Terry) Wallen.

His father preceded him in death on April 26, 1996, and his mother on Oct. 20, 2018.

Bobby had recently accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior.

He had worked at Starcraft Boats and RV in Topeka.

Bobby was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed deer hunting and loved being outdoors.

Surviving are three sisters, Geraldine Gannon, of Kendallville, Brenda Wallen, of Kendallville, and Jody Wallen, of Kendallville; three brothers, Donald (Vickie) Wallen, of Wawaka, David (Lori Vosburgh) Wallen, of Wolcottville, and Dallas Wallen, of Rome City; eight nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Josephine) Wallen, Nathan Wallen, Naomi (Keith) Wooten, Adrian Reidenbach, Michael (Lindsay Owsley) Reidenbach, Peggy Gannon, Summer Tilbury, and Julie Johnson; and a cousin who was like a brother, Kevin Terry Wade.

Also preceding him in death are a sister, Charlene Wallen; and a brother, Charles Wallen.

There will be no visitation or services. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.