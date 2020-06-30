Bonita Murfree
KENDALLVILLE - Bonita L. Murfree, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.

She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1943, in Joliet, Illinois, to Robert and Vera Williams. Her parents preceded her in death.

She married C. Dickinson Murfree in 1966.

Mrs. Murfree moved to Kendallville from Bartlette, Illinois, in 2002.

She attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville.

Surviving are her husband, C. Dickinson Murfree; three sons, William L. Murfree, Robert C. (Lisa) Murfree, and Dickinson H. Murfree; three grandchildren, Nathan Murfree, Alexandra Murfree, and Chase Murfree; a sister, Jody McCullough; two nephews, Matthew McCullough and Tom Anderson; three nieces, Emily McCullough, Lisa Wysowski and Becky Anderson; sister-in-law, Susan Rea; and brother-in-law, Bud Rea.

There will be no local services.

Burial will be at a later date.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 30, 2020.
