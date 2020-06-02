STURGIS, Mich. - Bonnie Ropp Gray, of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home.She was born on Oct. 17, 1945, to Anna (Smucker) and Bill Ropp in Detroit, Michigan.Bonnie lived and attended schools in Detroit and then moved with her family to Goshen, Indiana, around 1963.She met Don Gray on Oct. 16, 1971, and they were married nine weeks later, on Dec. 24, 1971. They were married at LaGrange Church of God in LaGrange, Indiana, and spent their married years in LaGrange, Howe, and Goshen, Indiana, and White Pigeon, Michigan, and they have lived the past 25 years in Sturgis, Michigan.While in White Pigeon, Don and Bonnie owned and operated a ceramic shop downtown, and Bonnie later had a booth at the flea market in Shipshewana, Indiana, for 30 years, selling a variety of things, but was most known for her lipstick.It is hard to separate who Bonnie is and was apart from Don, because they were inseparable. They were very lovingly always referred to as "Beautiful Bonnie and Big ol' Dumb Don". Together their lives always centered around their love for God, their love for each other, and their love for people.They were foster parents and always active in the churches they attended. They led youth groups together and many junior high excursions with no budget but their own. Bonnie taught all ages of Sunday school and discipleship classes, discipling more than 100 adults. She led Bible studies for women and often wrote out the materials for each participant by hand and started the Dare to Care program at LaGrange Church of God.She babysat many children and encouraged and mentored many moms, young and old. Bonnie never missed an opportunity to tell someone about Jesus, including the doctors and those that cared for her until the end.Bonnie dealt with many health issues throughout her life and was confined to homelife for the past three years, tenderly and patiently cared for by Don.While Bonnie was never able to birth a child of her own, there are countless people honored to call her Mom.She is survived by Don and their son, Adam (Tina) Gray, of Goshen, Indiana; her brother, Leonard Ropp, and his wife, Mary; her sister-in-law, Sharon Pettifor; and many nieces and nephews.Preceding her in death were her parents; and her brother, Emerson Ropp.In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place.Due to the limitations of gatherings, a celebration of Bonnie's life will be announced and held later this summer.Memorials may be made in Bonnie's honor to The Farm Place Inc., P.O. Box 76, LaGrange, IN 46761 or Three Rivers Health Home & Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093.If you would like to send Don a card or letter of encouragement or support, please send to P.O. Box 177, Sturgis MI 49091.Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.



