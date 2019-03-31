F0RT WAYNE - Bonnie Jean Pierce, age 89, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne.

Bonnie was born Nov. 23, 1929, in LaGrange County, to Vernon W. and Lena Ethel (McConnell) Clark.

She graduated from Scott Center High School.

Bonnie married Howard J. Pierce on Oct. 17, 1948, at Salem Center, Indiana. They lived on the family farm in Steuben County until just a few years ago. Bonnie worked for Fremont Community Schools for 45 years as a bus driver. Howard and Bonnie moved to Fort Wayne in 2015 and lived very happily at Lutheran Life Villages.

Bonnie loved hummingbirds, gardening, driving, and was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed taking Bible classes at Lutheran Life Villages, was an I.U. basketball fan, and enjoyed taking care of children.

Survivors include her daughters, Judy Hostetler of Lake James, Fremont, and Phyllis (Larry) Hess of Crossville, Tennessee; sons, Howard "Jim" James Pierce Jr. of Sunman, Indiana, Charles Arthur (Julie) Hostetler Pierce of Angola, and Richard (Patty) Pierce of Jeffersonville; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Inez Boffey of Mount Vernon, Washington, and Jo Brock of Angola; a sister-in-law, Leona (Noel) Tilbury Brock of Angola; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard James Pierce Sr.; her parents, Vernon and Lena Clark; sisters and brothers, Betty Clark, Jack Clark, Vernon Clark Jr. (Uncle Jr.), Robert M. Clark and Pat Clark Wolf; and a son-in-law, Richard Douglas "Rick" Hostetler.

Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. State Road 120, Fremont, IN 46737.

Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Officiating the service will be Chaplain Pete Meneghello, assistant chaplain for pastoral care at Lutheran Life Villages.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Life Villages Chapel.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.