ANGOLA - Bonnye J. (Stayner) Hoyer, 75, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnye was born July 4, 1943, in Bronson, Michigan, to the late George Smith and Glendora (Johnson) Parsell. She graduated from Orland High School in 1961. She married Roger D. Hoyer on Aug. 20, 2015, at Lake Missionary Church, Angola. Bonnye was a gas attendant at the Meijer Gas Station in Angola for 10 years and previously employed as a toll booth attendant for the Indiana Toll Road.

She was a member of the Lake Missionary Church and Orland American Legion Auxiliary since 1968.

She loved the outdoors, fishing, going to the casino, and loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Roger D. Hoyer of Angola. Also one son, William A. Grove of Angola; and two daughters, Kieata L. Mentser of Angola and Vianna M. (Terry) Elkins of Stroh; five grandchildren, Melissa (Jeffrey) Zeeb, Fallan (Brian) Green, Austin Elkins, Krystah Mentser and Terris Elkins; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Smith of Scott, Michigan, and Lanny Smith of Florida; and one sister, Sandy Sternaman of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Wendell Stayner; and two brothers, Ed and Jim Smith.

Funeral services for Bonnye J. Hoyer will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with Lance Witham officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Friday from 10-11 a.m.

Memorials are requested to the family.

