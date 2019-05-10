ALBION - Brenda K. Firestone, of Albion, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home in Albion.

She was the daughter of the late William D. and Evelyn L. (Stump) Gaerte. Brenda had many jobs throughout her life, including working at Tower Advertising in Ligonier. She retired from Parker Hannifin in Albion. She enjoyed reading, and had been a member of the Ladies Circle at the United Methodist Church and belonged to the Noble County Democratic Party. She especially loved her beagle, Honey.

Survivors include a son, Evan (Dr. Michael Columbia) Firestone of Fort Wayne; daughters, Mitch Sheppard of Fort Wayne and Wendy (Stephen) Hepner of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, brother, Ken W. (Janis) Gaerte of Indianapolis; and sister, Ellen Jean (Russell) Smith of Albion. Also surviving are grandchildren, Thomas Sheppard and Katherine "Katie" Sheppard, both of Fort Wayne.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Stringtown Cemetery near Wolf Lake.

Donations in Brenda's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County or Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. To leave an online condolence or sign the online guest book, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.