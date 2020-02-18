Home

GARRETT - Brenda Sue Rickman, 59, died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her home in Garrett.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1960, in Columbia City, Indiana.

She married Dennis Rickman on Aug. 16, 1994, in Albion, Indiana, and he survives in Garrett.

Mrs. Rickman was a homemaker. She also worked at Magnavox in Auburn for 13 years.

Also surviving are four children and their spouses, Shane Campbell, of Garrett, Amanda (Martin) Garrett, of Garrett, Brittney and Jesse Cason, of Garrett, and Travis and Sarah Rickman, of Muncie; her mother, Lois (Tipton) Kelly, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Malana Campbell, Sahara Campbell, Xavier Ostman, Navaha Campbell, Trestin Cason, Hailey Cason and RJ Campbell; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Barb and Steve Boyer, of Waterloo and Rena and Jeff Schumm, of Kendallville; brother, Mike Campbell, of Auburn; half-sister and her husband, Kim and Greg Barrick, of Howe; several nieces and nephews; and her stepmother, Helen Campbell, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd Campbell; and a brother, Charles Campbell.

A memorial service will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Church at Garrett, 1370 S. Randolph St., Garrett, with Pastor Tom Wilcoxson officiating.

A dinner will follow the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Dennis Rickman, to help with expenses.

To send condolences, please visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020
