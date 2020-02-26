KPCNews Obituaries
|
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brenda Ross


1962 - 2020
Brenda Ross Obituary

FREMONT - Brenda Sue Ross, 57, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola, Indiana.

She was born on April 21, 1962, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Robert and Viola (Taulbee) Wilcox.

Brenda attended school in Angola, Indiana. She worked for many years in Fremont, first at Doc's Hitchin Post Restaurant and most recently at Marathon One Stop convenience store.

Brenda enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with her grandbabies.

Survivors include a daughter, Amber (Dean) Woodard, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Braden, Korbin, and Adam J; five brothers, Terry (Shirley) Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana, Ronny (Deb) Wilcox, of Angola, Indiana, Larry Wilcox, of Angola, Indiana, Brad (Rebecca) Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana, and Ken (Chris) Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana; and two sisters, Sue Weimer, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Missy Wilcox, of Fremont, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Brandon and Roger Wilcox; a sister; and five brothers.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Burial will be at a later time at South Scott Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory are to Steuben County Cancer Association.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 26, 2020
