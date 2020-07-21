AUBURN - Brett Michael Parker, 46, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully while surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on June 13, 1974, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Brad E. and Susan E. (Wright) Parker. His father has preceded him in death and his mother survives in Auburn.

He was a 1993 graduate of DeKalb High School.

Brett married Andrea M. "Drea" Koch on Oct. 10, 2009, in Auburn, and she survives.

He worked for eight years at IGA and Scott's in Auburn, and then became a driver for UPS, retiring in 2020 after 24 years.

Brett was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn.

He also was a member of Teamsters 710. Brett loved golf, was a huge Purdue Boilermaker fan, enjoyed life, and loved spending time with family, especially his three children.

Also surviving are a son and two daughters, Michael N. E. Parker, Mahayla M. Parker and Abigail M. E. Parker, all of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Brooke and Stephen Pelletier, of Bloomington; three nieces and a nephew; and the Godparents of his children, Jennifer and Shane Harlow, of Houston, Texas.

Services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

The Rev. Ted Jansen will be officiating.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne for their outstanding care.

Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne or Northeast Cancer Services of Fort Wayne.

