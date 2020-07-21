1/1
Brett Parker
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Brett Michael Parker, 46, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully while surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on June 13, 1974, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Brad E. and Susan E. (Wright) Parker. His father has preceded him in death and his mother survives in Auburn.

He was a 1993 graduate of DeKalb High School.

Brett married Andrea M. "Drea" Koch on Oct. 10, 2009, in Auburn, and she survives.

He worked for eight years at IGA and Scott's in Auburn, and then became a driver for UPS, retiring in 2020 after 24 years.

Brett was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn.

He also was a member of Teamsters 710. Brett loved golf, was a huge Purdue Boilermaker fan, enjoyed life, and loved spending time with family, especially his three children.

Also surviving are a son and two daughters, Michael N. E. Parker, Mahayla M. Parker and Abigail M. E. Parker, all of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Brooke and Stephen Pelletier, of Bloomington; three nieces and a nephew; and the Godparents of his children, Jennifer and Shane Harlow, of Houston, Texas.

Services will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.

The Rev. Ted Jansen will be officiating.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne for their outstanding care.

Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne or Northeast Cancer Services of Fort Wayne.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved