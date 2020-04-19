KPCNews Obituaries
Brian Collett


1963 - 2020
Brian Collett Obituary

WAWAKA - Brian Eugene Collett, 56, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away as the result of complications following a bypass operation, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 3 a.m., with his wife by his side.

He was born on June 20, 1963, the son of Joseph and Norma (Kummer) Collett, at Ball Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

On Oct. 28, 1989, he married Tina Studebaker.

Prior to residing in Wawaka, he had lived in Fort Wayne, Elkhart and Goshen. Brian graduated from Wapahani High School in Muncie in 1981, and IVY Tech in 1985, with an associate's degree in drafting.

He had been a woodworker and warehouse manager.

Brian was a member of New Life Apostolic Church in Kendallville and dearly loved his family and church. He also enjoyed wood burning, and cheering on the Denver Broncos.

He is survived by his wife, Tina (Studebaker) Collett; son, Nathanael (Shelby) Collett; daughter, Jazzmyn Collett; mother, Norma (fiancé, Joe Bowser) Collett, of Noblesville, Indiana; brothers, Steve (Sharon) Collett, of Franklin, Ohio, and Greg (Judy) Collett, of Middletown, Indiana; a sister, Gina (Dr. T. Brett) Mann, of Auburn, Indiana; three nieces; one nephew; two great-nephews; one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.

A Memorial Service will be held in Brian's honor on June 20, 2020, at New Life Apostolic Church. Pastor Austin Gilliland will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Life Apostolic Church or The ARC of Noble County.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be share with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 19, 2020
