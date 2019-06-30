Brian Green

FORT WAYNE - Brian Jeffrey Green died unexpectedly in his sleep on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 43.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and lived his entire life in the city.

He graduated from Homestead High School and enlisted in the United States Navy soon afterward. He completed his basic training at Great Lakes Naval Academy.

He attended Ivy Tech Community College and Ball State University.

Brian was a sweet and loving man who was loyal to his family and friends.

Although he was an excellent billiards player, he derived even greater joy in teaching the game to others and seeing them make a great shot.

He loved music and spending time at Big Long Lake with his mother.

Brian's kindness and gentle nature will be greatly missed by his survivors, including his mother, Nancy Arata Teagarden; his father, William Green; his brother, Dr. Justin Blake Green (Dr. Lanette); his sisters, Danielle Teagarden (Shelby Siefring), and Katie Fields (Ben); and his nieces and nephew, Kiera and Eliza Green and Angel and Joey Fields. He will also be missed by his cherished friends, Patty "Paige" Hernandez, Will Schwarz, John Gemmer and Duane Healy. Additionally, Brian will be missed by his family members' various pets, having assigned an affectionate name for each of them. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian was predeceased by his stepfather, Patrick Teagarden; and grandparents, Dr. Justin and Imelda Arata, Edward and Ruth Teagarden and Leonard and Flossie Green.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in Brian's honor on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Welch's Ale House, 1915 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, in the Tiger Room from 7-10 p.m.

Preferred memorials are to Carriage House, 3327 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

