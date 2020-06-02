Brian Hursey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUTLER - Brian Dean Hursey, age 50, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence in Butler, Indiana.Brian was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Nov. 11, 1969, to Roger Dean Hursey and Judy Allison (Sparkman) Hursey Smith. His father died in 1981.He graduated from East Noble High School in 1988 and was employed for 35 years with Pizza Hut in Kendallville and Domino's Pizza in Cicero, Noblesville and Westfield.Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Judy and Jim Smith, of Avilla; daughters, Kayla Hursey and Mike Atchley, of Indianapolis, Karlee Hursey and Jordyn Wade, of Louisville, Kentucky, Jessica and Brandon Karpowicz, of Evanston, and Caitlin Prater of Noblesville; son, Ricky and Lauren Prater, of Fortville; five grandchildren, Davonte Common, Leo Atchley, Corbyn Karpowicz, McKinley Prater and Brynley Karpowicz; sister, Jamie Martinez and John Eckert, of Garrett; brother, Ryan and Kara Smith, of Kendallville; niece, Haley Simmons; and nephews, Kolton Martinez, Chad Smith and Brody Workman.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 3-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.A funeral service will be held at the graveside at Lake View Cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at noon.Active casket bearers will be Kent Harman, Len Kring, Steve McHenney, Mike Atchley, Ryan Smith, Ricky Prater and David Meyer.Honorary bearers are Brody Workman, Davonte Common, Leo Atchley, Corbyn Karpowicz, McKinley Prater, Brynley Karpowicz, James Smith, Ron Sparkman, Jerry Sparkman, Ish Sparkman, Chad Smith and Kolton Martinez.Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.Share a favorite memory of Brian or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved