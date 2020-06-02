BUTLER - Brian Dean Hursey, age 50, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence in Butler, Indiana.Brian was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Nov. 11, 1969, to Roger Dean Hursey and Judy Allison (Sparkman) Hursey Smith. His father died in 1981.He graduated from East Noble High School in 1988 and was employed for 35 years with Pizza Hut in Kendallville and Domino's Pizza in Cicero, Noblesville and Westfield.Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Judy and Jim Smith, of Avilla; daughters, Kayla Hursey and Mike Atchley, of Indianapolis, Karlee Hursey and Jordyn Wade, of Louisville, Kentucky, Jessica and Brandon Karpowicz, of Evanston, and Caitlin Prater of Noblesville; son, Ricky and Lauren Prater, of Fortville; five grandchildren, Davonte Common, Leo Atchley, Corbyn Karpowicz, McKinley Prater and Brynley Karpowicz; sister, Jamie Martinez and John Eckert, of Garrett; brother, Ryan and Kara Smith, of Kendallville; niece, Haley Simmons; and nephews, Kolton Martinez, Chad Smith and Brody Workman.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 3-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.A funeral service will be held at the graveside at Lake View Cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at noon.Active casket bearers will be Kent Harman, Len Kring, Steve McHenney, Mike Atchley, Ryan Smith, Ricky Prater and David Meyer.Honorary bearers are Brody Workman, Davonte Common, Leo Atchley, Corbyn Karpowicz, McKinley Prater, Brynley Karpowicz, James Smith, Ron Sparkman, Jerry Sparkman, Ish Sparkman, Chad Smith and Kolton Martinez.Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.Share a favorite memory of Brian or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 2, 2020.