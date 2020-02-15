KPCNews Obituaries
WOLF LAKE - Brian K. "Bunk" Ladig, 59, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, died unexpectedly on his birthday of natural causes at his home in Wolf Lake at 6:56 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

He was born Feb. 11, 1961, in Whitley County, Indiana, a son of the late Donald R. and E. Maxine (Waters) Ladig.

His formative years were spent in Wolf Lake. He graduated from Central Noble High School in 1979.

On June 27, 1998, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline S. Tilbury. They have always made their home in Wolf Lake.

Talented and accomplished in engineering skills, he worked at C&A Tool in Churubusco for the past 23 years, and is remembered as a dedicated employee.

Using his mechanical abilities, he was a member of Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association, and Old Time Engine and Tractor Club, specializing in Hit-N-Miss engines which he collected and rebuilt. He also had a collection of old South Bend-built Wheel Horse garden tractors. He was an auxiliary member of Wolf Lake and a regular at their poker night. He was a board member of Wolf Lake Cemetery Association.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and in the off season he would gather with his friends for man night at the deer shop, to revel in their hunting experiences. He liked old TV shows and informative DYI shows.

A caring, loving, and giving husband, dad, brother, and grandfather, he kept a special place in his heart for his granddaughters.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jacquie; his children, Jessica (William) Mullins, of Wolf Lake, Andy (Amber Steffe) Hopkins, of Fort Wayne, Nate (Natalie Verheyn) Hopkins, of Fort Wayne; and Alyssa (Marcus Krider), of Wolf Lake; granddaughters, Mya, Kyra and Kenna Alexander; three brothers, Ed (Dawn) Ladig, of Churubusco, Steve "Puddy" (Dianne) Ladig, of Wolf Lake and Jeff Ladig, of Kimmel; a sister, Lisa (Dan) Lock, of Wolf Lake; and a sister-in-law, Karen Ladig, of Wolf Lake

He was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin R. Ladig; a brother, Lon Ladig; nephew, Chad Miller; brother-in-law, Michael Tilbury; and mother-in-law, Alice Kline.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to final expenses c/o Smith and Sons Funeral Home or to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 15, 2020
