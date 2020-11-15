ALBION - Brian D. Leffel, 51, of Tacoma, Washington, formerly of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Tacoma.

He was born in Rochester on June 14, 1969 to Larry L. and Diana (Seymoure) Leffel.

Brian was a Central Noble graduate. He was a talented machinist and worked in the area before moving to the Tacoma area for the aerospace industry.

Survivors include his mother, Diana Leffel of Albion, brothers Larry D (Carrie) Leffel of Kendallville and Eric J Leffel of Kendallville. Also surviving is a nephew Larry J., and niece, Becca.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry L. Leffel.

There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date at Wolf Lake Cemetery.

