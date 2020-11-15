1/
Brian Leffel
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALBION - Brian D. Leffel, 51, of Tacoma, Washington, formerly of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Tacoma.

He was born in Rochester on June 14, 1969 to Larry L. and Diana (Seymoure) Leffel.

Brian was a Central Noble graduate. He was a talented machinist and worked in the area before moving to the Tacoma area for the aerospace industry.

Survivors include his mother, Diana Leffel of Albion, brothers Larry D (Carrie) Leffel of Kendallville and Eric J Leffel of Kendallville. Also surviving is a nephew Larry J., and niece, Becca.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry L. Leffel.

There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date at Wolf Lake Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved