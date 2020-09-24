AUBURN - Brian L. Recht "Buzz", 50, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 1, 1970, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Walter Terre and Vickie (Wetzel) Recht.

Brian graduated from Woodland High School.

He formerly managed Walt's Small Cars in Harlan, Indiana.

Brian enjoyed snowmobiling with his son and family in the UP. He also loved to be where there was water and spent many years on Crooked Lake. Anything with a motor he loved to work on. He especially loved fast cars and boats. He will be deeply missed by many!

Surviving are his parents, Walter Terre and Vickie Recht, of Angola, Indiana; son, Dylan (Kennedy) Recht, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and brother Terre (Jamie) Recht, of Harlan, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his beloved furry best friend, Max.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.