PLEASANT LAKE - Brittain L. Gordon, 94 years, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in his residence, with his family at his side. Brittain was born April 2, 1925, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Merle L. and Lamoille (Brittain) Gordon. Brittain was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Wanda B. Paxton on Aug. 22, 1953, in Angola, and she survives. Brittain was employed by Bard Manufacturing as a machine operator for 37 years, retiring in 1991. He had previously worked for the railroad and in construction. He was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon, watching horse racing, Ohio State football and in his younger years, water-skiing. He truly treasured the time he was able to spend with his family, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Surviving is his wife, Wanda, of Pleasant Lake; four children, Robert (Tamara) Bowers of Ney, Ohio, Pamela (Jim) Prince of Angola, Indiana, Cynthia (Jerry) Hesselschwardt of Ney and Michael Gordon of Bryan; granddaughter, raised as a daughter, Michelle (Stephen) Alexander of Reading, Michigan; 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Donald Bowers; granddaughter, Theresa Bowers; sister, Sue Ann Harvey; and one nephew, Douglas Harvey. Funeral services for Brittain L. Gordon will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Visitation for Brittain will be Friday, May 10, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. in the funeral home. Private interment will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, with military graveside rites accorded by the combined members of Bryan VFW Post 2489 and American Legion Post 284. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at oberlinturnbull.com.