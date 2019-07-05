KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Brodie DePew


1982 - 2019
Brodie DePew Obituary

KENDALLVILLE- Brodie Allen DePew, 36, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at his home in Kendallville.

Brodie was born in Angola, Indiana, on July 28, 1982, to Danny James DePew and Nancy Lynn (Poe) Cluster.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Nancy and Tom Cluster of Kendallville; his father and step-mother, Danny and Nellie DePew of Wolcottville; paternal grandparents, James and Rosella DePew of Auburn; sisters Tonya and Brad Rummel of Corunna, Angel and Brad Schiek of Waterloo, Karrie and Ryan Wood of Hamilton, Kira and Justin Kline of Hamilton, and Brittany DePew of Ashley; step-brothers Brian and Lorri Shepherd of Ligonier, and Eric Shepherd of Auburn; step-sister Amanda and Brandon Schwartz of Middlebury; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Willard and Janet Collingsworth, and Oakley Poe Jr.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, from 2– 5 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. Pastor Paul Patton will officiate the service.

Memorial donations may be made in support of the family.

To share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on July 5, 2019
