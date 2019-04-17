KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Portmess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Portmess


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Portmess Obituary

ALBION - Bruce E. Portmess, 88, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 7, 1931, in Spring Gap, West Virginia, to the late Dewey and Gladys (King) Portmess. On Dec. 24, 1954, in Washington, D.C., he married Gloria Singleton. She preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2002.

Bruce was employed by Monsanto (Silgan Plastics) for over 34 years, retiring in 1996. In his free time, he loved the outdoors. He especially loved to go hunting and ice fishing, and enjoyed gardening and tending to his fruit trees.

Survivors include sons, Brian (Angie) Portmess of Albion, and Darryl Portmess of Albion; and daughters, Kathryn (James) Burns of Kendallville, Kristine (Tom) Freeman of Kendallville, Lori (Joe) Blotkamp of Avilla, and Mary (Lynn) Miller of Avilla. Also surviving are grandchildren, Heidi Rice, Christina Hunt, Josh Freeman, Mandy Goldwood, Kayla Sterling, Dan Portmess, Dustin Portmess, Kelsey Stambazze, Courtney Blotkamp, Ben Fry, Bethany Wakeman, Brian Fry, Ashley Pearson and Kara Tarr; 32 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Analea Malcom of Paw Paw, West Virginia, Lorna Ellis of Easton, Pennsylvania, and Jean (Keith) Tomlinson of Paw Paw, West Virginia.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth Portmess, and a granddaughter, Brianna Fry.

A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. Burial will take place at Woodrow Cemetery in Paw Paw, West Virginia.

Contributions in Bruce's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, or the Woodrow Union Church, Paw Paw, West Virginia. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
Download Now