ALBION - Bruce E. Portmess, 88, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 7, 1931, in Spring Gap, West Virginia, to the late Dewey and Gladys (King) Portmess. On Dec. 24, 1954, in Washington, D.C., he married Gloria Singleton. She preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2002.

Bruce was employed by Monsanto (Silgan Plastics) for over 34 years, retiring in 1996. In his free time, he loved the outdoors. He especially loved to go hunting and ice fishing, and enjoyed gardening and tending to his fruit trees.

Survivors include sons, Brian (Angie) Portmess of Albion, and Darryl Portmess of Albion; and daughters, Kathryn (James) Burns of Kendallville, Kristine (Tom) Freeman of Kendallville, Lori (Joe) Blotkamp of Avilla, and Mary (Lynn) Miller of Avilla. Also surviving are grandchildren, Heidi Rice, Christina Hunt, Josh Freeman, Mandy Goldwood, Kayla Sterling, Dan Portmess, Dustin Portmess, Kelsey Stambazze, Courtney Blotkamp, Ben Fry, Bethany Wakeman, Brian Fry, Ashley Pearson and Kara Tarr; 32 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Analea Malcom of Paw Paw, West Virginia, Lorna Ellis of Easton, Pennsylvania, and Jean (Keith) Tomlinson of Paw Paw, West Virginia.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth Portmess, and a granddaughter, Brianna Fry.

A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. Burial will take place at Woodrow Cemetery in Paw Paw, West Virginia.

Contributions in Bruce's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, or the Woodrow Union Church, Paw Paw, West Virginia. To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.