|
AUBURN - Bruce E. Zorger, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Bruce was born on Feb. 3, 1953, in Garrett, Indiana.
Bruce was a graduate of Leo High School and had worked at County Line Cheese and Pace Dairy.
He enjoyed watching all sports, but his favorites were Indiana University, Wabash College, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR. Bruce also enjoyed fishing and making beer and wine.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Patricia Jeziak Zorger, of Auburn; father, Keith Zorger, of Spencerville; daughter, Danielle (Rudy) Jimenez, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Lynne West of Auburn; stepson, Brian (Jennifer Ware) West, of Auburn; grandsons, Jordan (Tawney) Forrest, of Auburn, Davin Jimenez, of Fort Wayne, Brayden Jimenez, of Fort Wayne and Dylan Lichtsinn, of Auburn; great-grandchild, infant Forrest, due in September; brothers, Lester (Cyndie) Zorger, of Spencerville and Dennis (Terez) Zorger, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Ann (Steve) Christman, of Avilla and Jane (Daniel) Geimer, of Bluffton; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Henschen Zorger.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1-5 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wabash College.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
