MONGO - Burley T. Keene Sr., 74 of Mongo, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:26 a.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1945, in Hi Hat, Kentucky, to Melvin and Elizabeth (Justice) Keene. They preceded him in death.
On Oct. 9, 2009, in Ashley, Indiana, he married Maxine "Maggie" (Pearson) Compton.
Mr. Keene had worked at Kendallville Foundry in Kendallville, Indiana, and Sturgis Foundry in Sturgis, Michigan.
Surviving are his wife, Maggie Keene, of Mongo; three daughters, Reva (Richard) Ashley, of Littcarr, Kentucky, Olivia (Adrian) Ousley, of Hindman, Kentucky, and Rose Wicker, of Somerset, Kentucky; a son, Burley T. (Barb) Keene Jr., of Wolcottville; a stepdaughter, Vickie Cardoza, of Sturgis, Michigan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Zetta (Ed) Frank, of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Bobby (Sheila) Keene, of Kendallville.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Madonna (Chatman) Keene; four sisters, Betty Pack, Dottie Nickels, Shirley Keene, and Bonnie Keene; and two brothers, Paul Keene and Curt Keene.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the Noble County Humane Society, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
