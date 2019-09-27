|
ALBION - Burton W. Rimmel, 85, of Albion, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Albion.
He was born March 29, 1934, in York Township in Albion, to Roscoe T. and Mary E. (Wiley) Rimmel.
He married Darlene J. Truelove on Jan. 3, 1954, in Albion.
Burton was a lifelong farmer. He was an East Noble School bus driver for 47 years, as well as a custodian at Rome City School.
Burton was a member of Albion Presbyterian Church, Brimfield Lions Club, and Twin 6 Liars Club.
He also enjoyed the Reds, Cowboys, fishing and attending his grandchildren's school activities.
Burton is survived by his wife, Darlene J. Rimmel, Albion; son, Eric (Lisa) Rimmel, of Kendallville; five daughters, Regina (Gary) Baker, of Fremont, Rita (Jim) Wagner, of Fort Wayne, Roxanne (Ron) Bodenhafer, of Rome City, Rose (Dave) McAfee, of Ossian, and Roberta (Nick) Heffner, of Rome City; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Burton was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe T. and Mary E. Rimmel; sisters, Jane Rimmel and Harriett Page; granddaughter, Laura Baker; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Iden.
Visitation will take place from 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, IN 46701, and from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Albion Presbyterian Church.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Albion Presbyterian Church with Pastor Beverly Harkey officiating.
Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Albion.
Memorials are to Albion Presbyterian Church.
