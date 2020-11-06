LAGRANGE - Buryl Jay Grossman, 81, of LaGrange, Indiana, died peacefully at home at 6:18 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

On Nov. 1, 1939, on the way to the hospital in Sturgis, Michigan, he was born in his parents', Maynard and Hazel (Smith) Grossman, car.

Buryl was a 1957 graduate of LaGrange High School, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963. He was stationed out of Fort Eustis, Virginia, until November 1965.

He was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in LaGrange, American Legion Post #215 in LaGrange, and had served on the boards of the Lima Elevator in Howe, and the former Moose Lodge #1351. He had also served as a county committee member of the Farm Service Agency in LaGrange.

Buryl lived and worked on his family farm all of his life, and the only thing that was more important than farming, was the love for his family. If you ever needed anything, you could always ask Buryl, and he would be there for you. You always knew where to find him … home.

On March 2, 1968, in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Wilma Louise Miller.

Surviving are his wife, Wilma Grossman, of LaGrange, Indiana; his two daughters, Staci Grossman (Matt Gulley and his daughters, Erin Gulley, Allison Gulley and Olivia Gulley), of LaGrange, Indiana, Cheri (Anthony) Riegling and their two sons, Jayce Riegling and Cameron Riegling, of LaGrange, Indiana.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his three sisters, Jayne Bade, Alice Hirschy and Linda Hirschy.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.

The Rev. Forrest VanGundy will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times, while at the visitation and services.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.