Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission United Methodist Church
23084 Seneca Ave
Port Charlotte, FL
Byron A. (Ben) Ferguson, age 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in hospice care with family at his side, following a long illness.

He was born in DeKalb County, Indiana, on April 29, 1932, and lived most of his early life in Auburn and Garrett, Indiana, where he was a graduate of Garrett High School.

A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he later had a 22-year career as a camp ranger for the Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council of Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vesta Ferguson; and children Steven Ferguson and Deena Kleinerman, Susan and John Pollaro, Kathleen Ferguson and Phil Piper and Scott Ferguson and Leslie Heaton; along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org) or the PeaceRiver Wildlife Center (https://prwildlife.org).

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 14, 2019
