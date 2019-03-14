Byron A. (Ben) Ferguson, age 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in hospice care with family at his side, following a long illness.

He was born in DeKalb County, Indiana, on April 29, 1932, and lived most of his early life in Auburn and Garrett, Indiana, where he was a graduate of Garrett High School.

A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he later had a 22-year career as a camp ranger for the Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council of Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Vesta Ferguson; and children Steven Ferguson and Deena Kleinerman, Susan and John Pollaro, Kathleen Ferguson and Phil Piper and Scott Ferguson and Leslie Heaton; along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org) or the PeaceRiver Wildlife Center (https://prwildlife.org).