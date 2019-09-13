|
PORTAGE - Byron Ellis Prickett, 95, of Portage, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1924, in Gary, Indiana, to Carl and Edna (Caster) Prickett.
Byron is survived by his sons, Tim Prickett, of Indianapolis, Dan (Mary Jo) Prickett, of Maricopa, Arizona, and David (Paula) Prickett, of Portage; daughter, Lynette (Miles) Ebert, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verlie (McCallister) Prickett; and brothers, Leland and William Prickett.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, with burial to follow at McCool Cemetery.
