KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Burial
Following Services
McCool Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Prickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Prickett


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron Prickett Obituary

PORTAGE - Byron Ellis Prickett, 95, of Portage, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1924, in Gary, Indiana, to Carl and Edna (Caster) Prickett.

Byron is survived by his sons, Tim Prickett, of Indianapolis, Dan (Mary Jo) Prickett, of Maricopa, Arizona, and David (Paula) Prickett, of Portage; daughter, Lynette (Miles) Ebert, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verlie (McCallister) Prickett; and brothers, Leland and William Prickett.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368, with burial to follow at McCool Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now