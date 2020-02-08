KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Christian Church
126 East Mitchell Street
Kendallville, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Christian Church
2005 - 2020
Caiden Nickles Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Caiden Mykle Nickles, age 15, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Caiden was born in Auburn, Indiana, on Feb. 2, 2005, to Nathaniel and Megan (Schrader) Nickles.

He was a freshman at East Noble High School in Kendallville.

He is survived by his mother and father, Megan and Nate Nickles, of Kendallville; his brothers, Ethan Nickles, Damien Hovarter and Brycen Nickles, all of Kendallville; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Lolita Sylve, of Kendallville; paternal grandparents, Mike and Tammy Shank, of Avilla; uncles, Chris and Brandy Christianson, of Kendallville, Israel Nickles, of Kendallville, Joey and Jessica Sylve, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Jarriel Sylve, of Kendallville; and aunts, Sarah and James McRoberts, of Kendallville, and Megan and Tommy Sutton, of Kendallville.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Grace Christian Church, with Pastor Chris Mosley officiating.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Christian Church.

Share your favorite memory of Caiden or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 8, 2020
